Insider Selling: Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) Insider Sells 22,170 Shares of Stock

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating) insider Roger Eddie sold 22,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.96), for a total transaction of £17,736 ($21,358.38).

Shares of LON SPR traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 85 ($1.02). The stock had a trading volume of 68,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,893. The company has a market cap of £100.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.79 and a beta of 1.20. Springfield Properties Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 155 ($1.87). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Springfield Properties in a research report on Tuesday.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate and residential property, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

