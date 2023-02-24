Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Insulet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Insulet Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,037. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,264.29 and a beta of 0.74. Insulet has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.69.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the first quarter worth $544,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 58.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.36.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.