Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $297.58, but opened at $310.00. Insulet shares last traded at $308.00, with a volume of 163,879 shares changing hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.36.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Insulet by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Insulet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period.

Insulet Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,239.92 and a beta of 0.74.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

