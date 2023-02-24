Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-3.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.602-1.620 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.43-$3.51 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of IART traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.31. 111,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.