IntegraFin’s (IHP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($3.97) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IHP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 360 ($4.34) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IntegraFin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 326.25 ($3.93).

Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.49) on Tuesday. IntegraFin has a 1 year low of GBX 204 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 453.80 ($5.46). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 306.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 277.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £960.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2,230.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is currently 7,692.31%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

