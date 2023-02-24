Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Integrity Applications Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Integrity Applications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integrity Applications, Inc designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integrity Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrity Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.