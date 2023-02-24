Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,986. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $103.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading

