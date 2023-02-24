Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

NTLA traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.62. 497,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,211. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $103.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

