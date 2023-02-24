International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.85. 1,189,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,644,137. The company has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $135.82.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

