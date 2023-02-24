Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.80

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.80 and traded as high as C$14.87. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.64, with a volume of 176,112 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total value of C$89,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,677.58. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

