Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Intuit Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of INTU stock opened at $411.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.62 and a 200-day moving average of $410.87. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,751,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,660,000 after purchasing an additional 47,079 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.61.
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
