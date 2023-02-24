Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.42-$8.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $494.44.

Intuit stock traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.81. 3,962,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.54.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

