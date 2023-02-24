Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after buying an additional 621,063 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,143 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,205. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.88. 62,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,438. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.83 and a 200 day moving average of $237.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

