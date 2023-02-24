Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,862 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,162,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,483,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 930,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,557,000 after buying an additional 839,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.