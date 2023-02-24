Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.97

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and traded as low as $18.75. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 62,190 shares.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 332,326 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

