Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Vienna Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Vienna Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.4% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.79. 45,289,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,118,988. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.79 and a 200-day moving average of $287.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

