iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -354.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 219,515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 33.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after buying an additional 3,789,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in iQIYI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,820,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after acquiring an additional 95,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 83,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

