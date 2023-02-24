Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Sells $6,285,643.56 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $6,285,643.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,450,048.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IRDM traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 568,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,198. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.