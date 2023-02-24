iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Decreased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

IEI stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.18. 136,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,001. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

