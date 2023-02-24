iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Lifted by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,008 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $33,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5,771.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 187,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 184,733 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,384,000 after purchasing an additional 48,417 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,022. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $103.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

