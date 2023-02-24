iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,811 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEV. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $48.28. 82,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

