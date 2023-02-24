iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,674 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,331,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,337,000 after purchasing an additional 192,277 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 439,355 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.