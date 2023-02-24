iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Reduced by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,211 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 4.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $18,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,463 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.