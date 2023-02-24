iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Stake Boosted by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,703,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VPR Management LLC now owns 690,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after buying an additional 238,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 97,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8,275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

EWU stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,210. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08.

