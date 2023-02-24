iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $186.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,501,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,399,096. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.26. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

