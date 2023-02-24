iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Boosted by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.91. 470,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,580. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

