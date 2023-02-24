iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,596 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,013,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,233,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,235,000 after purchasing an additional 577,552 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.42. 553,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

