James J. Frome Sells 4,338 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) COO James J. Frome sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $637,599.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SPSC traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.25. 115,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.17. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 99.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,923,000 after acquiring an additional 87,184 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,006,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,056,000 after acquiring an additional 51,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SPS Commerce

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

