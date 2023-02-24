JAT Capital Mgmt LP Buys New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 3.1% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.6 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,572,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,008,332. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $454.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $79.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

