JAT Capital Mgmt LP Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 511.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,381 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for 1.8% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,540.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,016.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,435 in the last 90 days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

ZG traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $40.61. 164,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -94.48, a PEG ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

