JAT Capital Mgmt LP Takes $13.13 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 274,924 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,000. Match Group comprises approximately 4.7% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned approximately 0.10% of Match Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after buying an additional 2,868,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after buying an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Match Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,996,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,610,000 after acquiring an additional 456,153 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTCH traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 808,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,506. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

