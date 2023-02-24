Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

IntegraFin Stock Performance

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. IntegraFin has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

