Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vista Outdoor Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vista Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.10. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

VSTO opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after buying an additional 140,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,409,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,084,000 after buying an additional 160,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor



Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

