Jet Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.73 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $17.15 million and approximately $4.73 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00043327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022175 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00215929 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,454.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01015125 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.