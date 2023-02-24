JOE (JOE) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. JOE has a market cap of $86.80 million and $5.76 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JOE has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JOE Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,414,366 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

