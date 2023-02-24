John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.41 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.82 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair cut John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $26,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $89,841 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,359,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 94,201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $6,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

