Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Trimmed by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.6 %

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

JNJ stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.21 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.60 and a 200 day moving average of $169.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

