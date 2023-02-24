Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

JNJ traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.40. 1,136,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.21 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.