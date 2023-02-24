Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
JNJ traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.40. 1,136,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.21 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
