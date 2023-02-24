Joseph Zwillinger Sells 22,099 Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Joseph Zwillinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Joseph Zwillinger sold 26,200 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $72,312.00.
- On Friday, January 27th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $257,547.54.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 4,600 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $12,650.00.
Allbirds Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of BIRD stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.96. Allbirds, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
