Joseph Zwillinger Sells 22,099 Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRDGet Rating) CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Zwillinger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 22nd, Joseph Zwillinger sold 26,200 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $72,312.00.
  • On Friday, January 27th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $257,547.54.
  • On Wednesday, January 25th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 4,600 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $12,650.00.

Allbirds Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.96. Allbirds, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth $31,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth $63,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth $32,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

