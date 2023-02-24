JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,950 ($35.53) to GBX 3,000 ($36.13) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($35.97) price objective on Shell in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($38.54) to GBX 3,100 ($37.33) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.33) to GBX 3,000 ($36.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.12) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,974.73 ($35.82).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Shell stock traded up GBX 18.09 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,500.09 ($30.11). The stock had a trading volume of 5,105,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,005,556. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,399.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,343.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,588.75 ($31.17).

Insider Buying and Selling at Shell

Shell Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.12) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($239,790.82). Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.