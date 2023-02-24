Julie Cameron-Doe Sells 4,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Rating) CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,368. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.00. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.