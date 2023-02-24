JUNO (JUNO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.87 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00005349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $84.87 million and $417,676.14 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 68,727,181 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

