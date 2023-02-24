Jupiter Fund Management Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Up 9.8 %

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 147.20 ($1.77) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £802.21 million, a PE ratio of 699.52 and a beta of 1.40. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 82.20 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 216.60 ($2.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JUP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.28) to GBX 142 ($1.71) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 131.40 ($1.58).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

