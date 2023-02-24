Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC) Shares Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JWAC. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,213,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of JWAC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 309,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Profile

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, engages in merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

