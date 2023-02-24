KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko Sells 4,954 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $37,947.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,799 shares in the company, valued at $557,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.14. On average, research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 39,407 shares during the period.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

