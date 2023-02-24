KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko Sells 4,954 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $37,947.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,799 shares in the company, valued at $557,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.14. On average, research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.