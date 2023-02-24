KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. KAR Auction Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.47 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services Trading Down 4.2 %

KAR opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.46. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86.

Institutional Trading of KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.