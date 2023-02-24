KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. KAR Auction Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.47 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.29.
KAR opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.46. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86.
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
