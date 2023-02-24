Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Announces Earnings Results

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.06. 234,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,075. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $278.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.21 and a 200 day moving average of $218.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $961,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $961,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total transaction of $3,424,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,575. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.



