Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,254 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after purchasing an additional 173,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after acquiring an additional 310,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,673,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,099,000 after acquiring an additional 101,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on K shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kellogg Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,462 shares of company stock valued at $36,510,836. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading

