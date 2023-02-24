Kenneth Moelis Sells 45,507 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 45,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,914,024.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,093 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,771,489.16.

On Friday, January 27th, Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,416,211.68.

On Monday, January 23rd, Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $566,629.30.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MC traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $42.27. 663,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,205. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15,880.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 76.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 54.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 42.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

