Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,095 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Kimbell Royalty Partners comprises about 10.7% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.78% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $5,424,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $2,474,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,352,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

KRP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 187,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,120.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

